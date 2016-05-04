MayThe4thBeWithYou: Hip-Hop Lyrics Inspired By Star Wars [VIDEO]

Once a year Star Wars fans get to geek out and rework one of the movie’s most notable quotables, “May The Force Be With You.”

Since 2011 Star Wars fanatics have celebrated the movie on the fourth day of May since the date can be used to flip the quote into “May The 4th Be With You.” While Disney and LucasFilms have never officially trademarked the quote [yet], Disney does observe the Star Wars Day “holiday” with various Star Wars events and festivities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Hip-Hop artists who grew watching the movie have also been inspired over the years and you can hear it in their lyrics, and sometimes even in their music videos and performances.

Big Boi – “All In My Grill” (1999)

On his scene stealing verse on Missy Elliot’s “All In My Grill” Big Boi raps:

“And people around me is tellin’ me that you’s a stalker / Like Darth Vader chasing Skywalker / I told you I was the street talker”

