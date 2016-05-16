The Game ft. Problem & Boogie “Roped Off,” Nipsey Hussle ft. Bino & Young Dolph “The Field,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.16.16

It’s a full fledge Compton affair on The Game‘s new track “Roped Off,” featuring Problem and Boogie.

Produced by League of Starz, the tune boasts an unapologetically West Coast sound. The trio follow suit by delivering verses that colorfully paint a vision of life in Compton.

Stream The Game’s “Roped Off” in Wired Tracks below, along with a new heater from Nipsey Hussle, T.I. latest single, and more.

—

Photo:

—

Nipsey Hussle ft. Bino & Young Dolph – “The Field”

T.I. ft. Marsha Ambrosius – “Dope”

De La Soul – “Sho Nuff”

Fetty Wap & Monty – “Victor Cruz”

https://soundcloud.com/blackmilkofficial/sets/sunday-outtakes-pt-2

Black Milk – “Sunday Outtakes Pt. 2”

Young Dro & Zaytoven – “Boot Up”

Consequence ft. Brand Nubian – “Killer”

The Underachievers – It Happened In Flatbush

https://soundcloud.com/blackmigodex/famous-dex-im-crazy-ft-rich-the-kid-lil-yachty

Famous Dex ft. Rich The Kid & Lil Yachty – “I’m Crazy”

Westside Gunn & Conway – Don’t Get Scared Now EP

Madeintyo – “Lamn”

Deniro Farrar – “All Black”

AD & Sorry Jaynari ft. YG – “Thug”

Uncle Murda – “2 Minutes”