Chris Brown & Royalty’s Mom Beef Over Child’s Attire On Instagram [PHOTO]

Chris Brown has done well with his fatherhood journey, but things took a dramatic turn over the weekend. Brown and the mother of their daughter, Royalty, got into a heated exchange via Instagram over their daughter’s dance school attire and a pose Dad thought was a bit too suggestive.

Brown blasted Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, while posting a photo of the toddler in the attire in question. Brown captioned the now-deleted photo, “It’s crazy to me that a parent would OK dressing our daughter like she 16. I ain’t cool wit that. SHE IS 2!!!”

Guzman replied with, “If anybody thinks something is wrong with a baby … mad at the world in dance class… in her TUTU… U need to go pray! #Namaste.”

Brown fired back with, “I ain’t here to argue back and forth with anyone. Dance class is fine even with the leotard. The pics just looks risky in my opinion, this isn’t a debate. She’s 2. I ain’t talking about it on social media any longer. I said my opinion.”

Here’s the thing. Brown has a bit of a point and so does the mother but if he didn’t want to discuss the matter on social media, why did he post the image ON social media? Brown’s heart might be in the right place considering his daughter, but the method in how he approached the issue could be seen as questionable.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com