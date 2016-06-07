Snoop Dogg ft. Wiz Khalifa “Kush Ups,” Mr. Mauricio ft. Rick Ross, Troy Ave & Yo Gotti “Paper Plates,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.7.16

Ahead of releasing his Cool Aid album on July 1, Snoop Dogg delivers a new song titled with “Kush Ups,” featuring longtime collaborator Wiz Khalifa.

As far as pastimes are concerned, Wiz and Uncle Snoop have made their favorite recreational activity crystal clear, though the former reiterates it again throughout chorus: “My weed man got the hookup/ Rolling up another pound every time you look up/ Big a$$ joints, them ones that leave you shook up/ So much weight that now I’m doing kush ups.”

Additionally, the duo trade verses on the track’s bouncy production. Expect more of the two man show, as Wiz and Snoop rip the stage during their co-headlining “High Road Tour” this summer.

Stream “Kush Ups” in Wired Tracks below. Purchase it on iTunes.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

