Freddie Gibbs Granted Bail In France, Denies Rape Charges

Freddie Gibbs has been granted a bail of €50,000 ($55,905) after being arrested in France two weeks ago on rape charges.

Freddie Gibbs‘ European tour came to a screeching halt earlier this month when he was arrested while on his way to a show in France. The arrest came on rape allegations made against him from a woman claiming that Gibbs sexually assaulted her in Austria in 2015. Austrian officials have been working to extradite Gibbs while his lawyers have done all they can do to keep that from happening.

Team Gibbs did get some good news this week however as a judge granted Gibbs’ bail request and let him free.

Per statement from Gibbs’ lawyer Scott Leemon:

I am pleased to announce that the French attorneys, Ludovic Riviere and Michael Malka, were able to convince the Judge in Toulouse to release FREDDIE GIBBS on bail pending a final decision on the extradition request by the Austrian authorities. He will be released upon the deposit of $50,000 Euros. He will be required to turn in his passport and check in with authorities 3 times per week. We expect him to be released either today or tomorrow while the court decides what to do with the extradition request. Additionally, last weekend, I had the chance to fly to France and meet with FREDDIE and the attorneys from both France and Austria. After the meeting, and talking to Freddie it is really shocking these allegations were ever filed against him. They were brought months later with no scientific nor physical evidence against him. We are hoping that the Public Prosecutor in Austria sees this and decides not to file formal charges against him. If she does, FREDDIE will fight them with everything he has. He has worked too hard on his career and family to get where he is and is in complete shock over this false allegation. It is important to note that his fiancé has flown to France to support him. She has his back and knows he didn’t do anything wrong.

Photo: Instagram