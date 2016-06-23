Cam’Ron Is The Latest Rapper To Have His Own Weed Strain

Cam’Ron joins a growing list of rappers to get their own weed strains.

Entrepreneurship has long been considered to be an unofficial element of Hip-Hop and weed has always been the culture’s drug of choice. So it makes all of the sense in the world for rappers who love the green leaf to start getting into the legal business of selling it.

Cam’Ron is the latest rapper to join the list.

High Times reports that the Dipset general was recently spotted in the San Francisco area doing weed research and development for his own cannabis line timed to release with new album Killah Season 2: The Pink Edition.

Largely known for his 2004 album Purple Haze, Cam’Ron signed on to have his own strain via popular West Coast company Chroncierge. The strand is expected to be purple or pink-hued with a grape soda flavor.

Cam’Ron is entering what is estimated to be a $40 billion industry by 2020. Weed has been legalized in a handful of states across America, but the Hip-Hop community has only capitalized in a fraction of the potential way that it can. A number of rappers have endorsed numerous marijuana-related products but only a few have secured their own strains.

