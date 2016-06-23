Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons ft. Logic, Ty Dolla $ign & X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain” & More | Wired Tracks 6.23.16

The Internets receive an early listen of “Sucker For Pain,” a track from the Suicide Squad film soundtrack that’s loaded with guest appearances from some heavy hitters.

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Imagine Dragons are listed as the main artists on the melodic jam, which details some sadistic instances of mental and physical self-harm. Logic, Ty Dolla $ign and X Ambassadors also make contributions.

Stream “Sucker For Pain” in Wired Tracks below.

