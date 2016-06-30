Freddie Gibbs Rape Case: Father-In-Law NFL Legend Eric Dickerson Says He’s Not Guilty

As Freddie Gibbs faces rape charges in Austria, he has the full support of his future father-in-law, NFL legend Eric Dickerson who says he “knows his character.”

Freddie Gibbs has been stuck in Europe all month as he fights to clear his name of a rape allegation made against him. He was arrested on his way to perform at a concert in France in early-June when police were acting on warrant based on a woman saying that Gibbs raped her back in 2015.

Gibbs has since made bail and was released, but he is still facing extradition to Austria to plead his case in court.

Gibbs, who is known for his gangster raps, is also widely known to be a devoted father and husband-t0-be. Last March he proposed to his girlfriend Erica who is the daughter of former NFL legend Eric Dickerson.

TMZ caught up with Dickerson to get his stance on the situation and he says that he supports Freddie.

Dickerson per TMZ:

“I don’t know too much about the specifics of the situation, but I do know Freddie and I know his character … I believe him. I talked to Erica and she said that she knows Freddie and knows that he would never be capable of doing something like that. When I talked to Freddie, I told him the main focus is to stay positive. He told me ‘I will fight this the whole way. I don’t want to go through this without clearing my name 100%.'”

Gibbs has joked that he knows better than to break his future wife’s heart because Dickerson has threatened to “kick my *ss” if he does.

Gibbs and his lawyers are currently fighting Austria’s demands for extradition.