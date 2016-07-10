Future Announces Partnership With Reebok [Photos]

Future is rolling with Reebok. The Atlanta rapper announced that is partnering with the athletic brand.

“I’m excited to kick off the summer with Reebok by my side,” said Future via a press release. “It’s a natural fit for me to work with a brand like Reebok that also shares my beliefs in moving culture forward and being passionate in what you believe in. Not only am I honored, but I feel privileged to be a part of the family.”

The “Wicked” rapper shared a pic of himself rocking a pair of Reebok InstaPump Fury’s on Instagram.

Other rappers on the Reebok roster included Kendrick Lamar and Swizz Beatz. Check out more photos of Future’s kicks on the flip.

[H/T Sole Collector]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »