Migos ft. Gucci Mane “Now,” Nipsey Hussle ft. Overdoz. “Picture Me,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.12.16

When Gucci Mane claimed to have 30 children, all of whom are rappers, producers and DJs, that wasn’t a diss. Migos, three admitted descendants of Big Guwop, rhyme alongside their OG on a new track titled “Now.”

Debuted by Digital Trapstars, the Atlanta rap trio and Gucci trade verses over production by Sonny Digital. Expect the record to appear on the Screens On Lock 3 mixtape.

Stream Migos’ “Now,” featuring Gucci Mane, in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

