Joe Budden Chases Down & Barks On 2 Drake Fans, Twitter Reacts

Joe Budden isn’t about these games. Some guys (who are probably Drake fans) ran up on Joe Budden while he was getting into his car, and the royally pissed off New Jersey rapper gave chase.

Various footage of the incident has hit the Internets. Some show Budden chasing down the guys in a car. He then runs up on them when their whip comes to a stop and delivers threats.

“If you come on this block again, I’m going to hurt one of you,” Budden is heard screaming into the car.

The two burgers where initially mocking Budden, singing Drake’s verse from French Montana’s new “No Shopping” single. Real talk, those clowns deserve a proper fade over their liberal use of the N-word off g.p. Just saying.

Of course, Twitter is now photoshopping images of Joe Budden in mid-stride (he apparently initially gave chase on foot, too) and other such slanderous commentary.

See the flourishing memes on the following pages.

You guys better learn internet thug life won't transfer over to real life…. Get your face smacked off. pic.twitter.com/vEbzEnThx6 — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) July 24, 2016

—

Photo:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »