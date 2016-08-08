Freddie Gibbs Withdraws Appeal, Extradited To Austria To Face Rape Charges

We have the latest news in the Freddie Gibbs rape accusation saga. The rapper was extradited to Austria to face rape charges after withdrawing his appeal.

Gibbs has been stuck overseas since June after he was arrested in France on accusations that he raped a woman in Austria in 2015. He denied the charges and was jailed for several days before making a $55,000 bond. Since then, Gibbs and his legal team have been fighting off extradition demands from Austrian officials.

Now it is being reported that Gibbs withdrew his appeal and was sent to Austria this past weekend.

Gibbs’ lawyer Theodore Simon issued a statement with updates about the case.

He writes:

Mr. Freddie Gibbs while free on bail in France voluntarily withdrew his procedural extradition appeal. He did so to work cooperatively with authorities to assure a smooth transfer to Austria and to further enhance the opportunity for an expedited decision on the merits. Freddie has faithfully abided by all terms and conditions of his release and transfer set by the Court. He continues to pursue every available means to demonstrate that he is absolutely innocent and that he has been both belatedly and wrongly accused. To be clear and accurate, to date Freddie Gibbs has not, we reiterate, Freddie Gibbs has not been charged with any offense. An investigation is continuing. Mr. Gibbs remains hopeful that a thorough and searching investigation will reveal the actual facts, including the absence of any scientific, physical, or credible evidence implicating him, thereby paving the way for his exoneration and return to his family and one-year-old child. Consistent with the available legal practices and procedures in Austria, Mr. Gibbs will ask the Court to release him on bail, under reasonable terms and conditions, as was done in France. Through counsel Mr. Freddie Gibbs has consistently remained fully cooperative with law enforcement offices and judicial systems in both France and Austria and will continue to do so.

Gibbs has not touched America soil since he left to go on his European tour in May. It was during a June stop in France that he was arrested before one of his shows.

Photo: Instagram