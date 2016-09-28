French Montana Shouts “Black Lives Matter” After Being Pulled Over

French Montana found himself in the middle of New York earlier this morning dealing with the NYPD, this after he and others were pulled over in a vehicle where the rapper was a passenger. The Max B protege recorded the entire ordeal all while saying the refrain “Black Lives Matter” to the officers.
TMZ reports:
French and a bunch of friends were being driven in an SUV leaving Aces in Queens early Wednesday … when they got stopped. While recording video, he threw a few verbal jabs at the officers.
He referred to them as “hip-hop cops” (the alleged NYPD unit dedicated to tracking rappers) … and repeatedly yelled, “Black lives matter.” It’s unclear why French and co. got pulled over, or if anyone was ticketed.
Watch the video though … French wanted to make sure no one else in the ride had “some s*** I need to know about.”
French was in a playful mood and turned his camera phone onto the unnamed passengers while asking if they were clean in a joking manner. Chances are if they were leaving the strip club, French and his entourage knew better than to be rolling dirty in the wee hours of the morning.
Check out French Montana’s Instagram post below in where he has a special shoutout to the NYPD for their troubles.
—
Photo: Instagram