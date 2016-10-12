Jay Z, Kanye West & Frank Ocean Victors In “Made In America” Lawsuit

Jay Z and Kanye West’s collaborative Watch The Throne project sparked a lawsuit over the track “Made In America,” which featured Frank Ocean on the hook. A lawsuit from Joel McDonald claiming the track was his was filed in 2014 but it was decided that singer and songwriter did not have a strong enough case to pursue the matter further.

Pitchfork reports that the copyright infringement case filed by McDonald, also known as Joel Mac, was based on a song the singer released in 2009 of the same name as the Watch The Throne track. McDonald claimed that Watch The Throne stole his concept although the matter was dismissed in September 2015 in a district court. Last Friday (Oct. 7), a federal appeals court confirmed the earlier ruling by the lower court.

The publication viewed documents from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, which stated that McDonald’s case was “without merit” thus effectively ending the matter on a positive note for Hov, Yeezy and Ocean. There hasn’t been any further comment from McDonald or the Watch The Throne side regarding the case.

