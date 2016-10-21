Chance The Rapper And Jay Electronica Turn Heads With How High Music Video [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper and Jay Electronica shot the video How High music video on an iPhone, and it is genius.

We’ve all heard or used the phrase where we say someone is “breaking their neck” to look at something. This How High music video is fitting for it.

How High music video shot entirely on Chance’s iPhone, features Chance in a room with just him, a producer on a beat machine, background singers and Jay Elect. The sparsity highlights the already potent lyrics, making you realize that an actual production would probably add nothing to the song anyway.

Watching it on the computer will literally be a pain in the neck for you, so it’s probably better to watch this on your phone, since it was shot on one.

#HowGreat Official Video featuring my cousin Nicole. Shot on iPhone. Lock yo screen pic.twitter.com/KqDy5hqv68 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 20, 2016

Photo: WENN.com