Drake and Taylor Swift Dating Rumor Inspires Meme Glory

The rumor that Drake and Taylor Swift are dating continues to gather steam. Regardless if it’s true or not, Twitter is verklempt (it’s a cool German word, look it up) at the situation and is reacting accordingly.

It all started when Drake had the audacity to introduce Swift to his mama. In today’s social media landscape, this was immediately noted as confirmation that he is routinely blowing the Pop singer’s back out, allegedly.

The memes, usually incorporating Rihanna, in reaction to this debacle are pure glory. Peep some of the funniest reactions to Drake and Taylor Swift-gate below.

Drake and Taylor Swift are not dating get outta here ? National headlines : pic.twitter.com/YCR6CXs5de — ㅤㅤㅤYABOyChris🐐 (@MRnifty_) October 28, 2016

https://twitter.com/Slim__Iz/status/792024362295648256

If Drake and Taylor Swift r dating, then Drake will eventually cheat & Taylor Swift's version of Lemonade will be titled Pumpkin Spice Latte — Brandan Tate (@MarlonBrandan) October 28, 2016

*reads Drake and Taylor Swift dating rumors* *logs off* pic.twitter.com/Bb2lzoHjQd — mamoudou about nothing (@MamoudouNDiaye) October 28, 2016

Drake and Taylor Swift dating rumours

Me: pic.twitter.com/hGfWqnJWSV — 👑njh👑 (@always_niall) October 28, 2016

