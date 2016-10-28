Drake and Taylor Swift Dating Rumor Inspires Meme Glory

The rumor that Drake and Taylor Swift are dating continues to gather steam. Regardless if it’s true or not, Twitter is verklempt (it’s a cool German word, look it up) at the situation and is reacting accordingly.
It all started when Drake had the audacity to introduce Swift to his mama. In today’s social media landscape, this was immediately noted as confirmation that he is routinely blowing the Pop singer’s back out, allegedly.
The memes, usually incorporating Rihanna, in reaction to this debacle are pure glory. Peep some of the funniest reactions to Drake and Taylor Swift-gate below.
https://twitter.com/Slim__Iz/status/792024362295648256
—
Photo: Twitter
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE