Kendall Jenner Still Targeting A$AP Rocky

A Kardashian has an eye on another one. Kendall Jenner was spotted having dinner in Hollywood with her new alleged bae, A$AP Rocky.

The Harlem rapper is developing a lengthy body list, so we trust he can duck any would be “Kardashian curse.” We hope.

Reports Page Six:

Kim Kardashian’s supermodel sister — who turned 21 less than a month ago — had a “loud and animated” evening at Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood the day after she hosted Thanksgiving dinner for her family. Jenner had dinner in a private room with her beau A$AP Rocky, and a group of friends, including LA rapper Tyler, the Creator. Jenner’s been linked to other guys since Page Six first reported she and Rocky were an item last summer, but a spy told us she stayed close to him on Friday. “They weren’t making out or anything, but they were more into each other than the others at the dinner. They sat next to each other most of the night. The whole crew was loud and animated. Drinks were flowing, so there were lots of cocktails consumed. They all hung out at the bar and took pictures with customers before leaving,” the source said. A$AP Rocky paid the tab and tipped a waiter $500.

Classy.

As for Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, he’s getting sued for his repossessed Ferrari. The struggle is real.

—

Photo: WENN.com