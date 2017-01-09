Mike Tyson Confirms He Will Train Chris Brown To Bite Soulja Boy’s Ear [VIDEO]

Ear-biter and child-eater Mike Tyson says he will teach Chris Brown all that he knows to knockout Soulja Boy in their upcoming “fight.”

The stakes were raised in the Chris Brown versus Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match when Floyd “Money” Mayweather revealed that not only was he promoting the fight, but that he was going to train “Big” Soulja. Co-promoter 50 Cent upped the ante by announcing that he recruited Mike Tyson to come on board to train Brown.

Video has emerged of Brown getting some practice in for the fight and his hand skills didn’t look too shabby. However, Tyson feels that he could add some other skills to his repertoire and he knows just the thing.

In an Instagram video, Tyson says that he will teach Brown “every dirty trick in the book” which may include biting Soulja Boy’s ear off. The video came as a response to Soulja saying that’s the only thing Tyson would be able to teach Brown anyway.

“What the f*ck you talkin’ ‘bout? Only thing I’ma teach him is to bite somebody’s ear? Yeah, that’s right!,” Mike proudly confirmed. “I’ma teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out because I’m not going to teach him how to run.”

“Run” is obviously a jab at Mayweather.

Soulja Boy may want to consider making headgear mandatory for this fight.

