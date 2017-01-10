Big Sean Announces North American I Decided Tour Dates

Big Sean is ready to take his show on the road. The Detroit-rapper has released the schedule for his upcoming I Decided tour.

With his fourth studio album set to release on Feb. 3, Big Sean is starting a tour just a month later. The 21-date tour kicks off on March 17 in Houston and ends on April 20 in Miami.

With I Decided, Sean is hoping to mirror the success of his 2015 album Dark Sky Paradise that hit No. 1 on Billboard and eventually went platinum.

Sean just dropped the visuals for the lead single “Moves.” I Decided is available for pre-order now.

March 17 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

March 18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

March 21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

March 23- San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

March 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

March 28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

March 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

March 31 – Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

April 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

April 2 – Toronto @ Rebel

April 4 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 7 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

April 8 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

April 11 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

April 14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 15 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

April 16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 19 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

April 20 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater