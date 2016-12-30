Big Sean Says Berry Gordy Inspired I Decided Album Direction

With his fourth studio album I Decided around the corner, Big Sean reveals that a conversation with original Detroit music legend Berry Gordy was the inspiration behind it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Big Sean spoke on a conversation he had with the Motown Records founder that led to the direction he wanted to take on his new album.

“I was just at this Motown exhibit with Berry Gordy with my mom,” says Sean. “He was talking about Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder and the Temptations and how one of the things they did was inspire people. They inspired people to have a good time, to do better — to be a better version of themselves. That really stuck with me. That’s what I want to do, too.”

So far Sean’s singles from the album have people inspired to question everything they read on the internet [“No More Interviews”] and to keep pushing despite getting knocked down [“Bounce Back”].

Sean goes on to explain I Decided is a concept album revolving around a story about a man who gets reborn.

“I [told my friend], ‘Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance,'” says Sean. “He was like, ‘Make that the album.’ People who can be inspired by it, that’s who I’m doing it for. Everybody else can f— off or whatever.”

I Decided is scheduled to be released on February 3 but is available for pre-sale with merch right now.

Photo: WENN.com