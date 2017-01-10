Big Sean To Be Musical Guest On Saturday Night Live

Big Sean‘s 2017 is off to a fast start. The Detroit rapper will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 21.

The announcement was made today (Jan. 10), and the host of the episode will be comedian and actor Aziz Ansari.

This will be the “Blessed” rappers first time as a musical guest on the show and his new album, I Decided, arrives in stores February 3.

Sean recently announced his North American I Decided Tour dates. The 21-city tour kicks off in March and runs through April.

You can already pre-order I Decided right here on iTunes.

I'm super excited to announce that I'll be performing on @nbcSNL for the first time ever, January 21st. This one is for Detroit 🙏🏾 #IDecided pic.twitter.com/0yMT4lvSix — Sean Don (@BigSean) January 10, 2017

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Bud Light