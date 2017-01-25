DJ Khaled Teams With Timberland To Drop Exclusive Boots [Photos]

DJ Khaled is a well-known sneakerhead, so it was pretty surprising to learn that he’d teamed up with Timberland to drop an exclusive pair of boots that’s sure to turn some heads.



In an effort to surprise his celebrity friends with the release, Khaled turned a Dunbar armored truck into his own delivery truck and rode around the city with Scottie Beam to personally bless the likes of Big Sean, Funk Master Flex, and Cardi B with a pair of the exclusive boots.

The key to learn here is that if you’re cool with Khaled, you’re getting a free pair of dope Timbs.

Check the pics below and let us know if you’ll be copping a pair when they drop on January 25 at Champs Sports stores and online.

Photo: Champs

