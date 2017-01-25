The LOX Say Biggie Dissed Them On Their Own Song When First Signing To Bad Boy [VIDEO]

The LOX were the first rap group signed to Bad Boy, but the label’s first star, The Notorious B.I.G., greeted them by dissing them on their own song.

According to the trio, when they first signed to Bad Boy, they had yet to meet any of their label mates, only Diddy who was signing the checks. Their first song was the 1996 mixtape classic “You’ll See,” which they say happened when Diddy gave them a beat and just told them to rap on it.

They did not know however that Biggie would also be hopping on the track.

“We was just signing and he needed something. He was doing something. He gave us that beat and let us do it, then he threw B.I.G. on it. That was the introduction of LOX being on Bad Boy to the world,” remembers Jadakiss.

But Biggie didn’t come to play, in fact, LOX believes that Biggie actually took shots at them. In an interview with Genius, the Yonkers group breaks down specific lyrics where Biggie got at them for not really living what they were rapping. The lyrics “N*ggas talkin’ it but ain’t livin’ it/Crystal pops I’m sippin’ it, mob hats and lizard shit,” are the lyrics in question.

“That was like ‘I’mma rhyme with y’all. Y’all dope, but let me get at y’all real quick too,’” says Styles P. “We was talking what we wanted. He was talkin’ what he already had.”

Watch the LOX break it down themselves below. The LOX new album Filthy America…It’s Beautiful is available now.

Photo: Screenshot