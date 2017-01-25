Gucci Mane Announces Another New Album, DropTopWizop

Still feeling refreshed from his federal vacation, Gucci Mane has announced his dropping another album very soon. DropTopWizop.

After getting released from prison last summer, Gucci Mane went on to drop three albums in six months, Everybody Looking, Woptober and The Return Of East Atlanta Santa. Now, he’s revealed plans to drop his fourth album since getting home, DropTopWizop.

My new album is going to be called

DropTopWizop #DropTopWizop — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 24, 2017

#DropTopWizop Album coming soon — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 24, 2017

Gucci Mane has stated that the first two albums were mostly comprised of lyrics and ideas he came up with while in jail with The Return… feeling like his actual first album as a free man with a new outlook on life. However, some critics felt that the first two albums featured a focused Gucci with the latter sounding inconsistent.

While that may be true, Gucci did manage to score his first #1 hit around that time thanks to his appearance on Rae Sremmurd’s song “Black Beatles.”

No other details are available on DropTopWizop, but Gucci is already predicting that it will be a hit.

Best album of 2017 goes to #DropTopWizop — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 24, 2017

Photo: Instagram