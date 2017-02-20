Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Won’t Sign Fight Contract Because He’s Scared

Soulja Boy is still ready to shoot the fair one with Chris Brown and says that the R&B entertainer is holding up their much-hyped celebrity boxing match from proceeding. The Atlanta accused Breezy of being too scared to sign the contract, and it has been confirmed by the fight’s promoter than Brown is the last person to sign off.

“Can’t believe this n-gga scared to fight me sign the contract Bitch Ass n-gga set up the boxing match,” tweeted the “Hit ‘Em With The Draco” rapper on Sunday (Feb 19). The discussion around the match has had its shares of ups and down in recent times, with chatter that Floyd Mayweather would train up Soulja while former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson would serve in Brown’s corner.

The fight was reportedly being bankrolled by Mayweather’s Money Team promotions arm but that appeared to have fallen through. Soulja has promised to finance the match himself and the fight has been rumored to appear in such places as Las Vegas and Dubai among other locales.

Wack100, the fight’s current promoter and manager of The Game, said via a DJ Akademiks video that Brown is the final cog in the contract being finalized and is awaiting an official signature.

