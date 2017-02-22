Coon Fest Cancelled: Chris Brown Calls Off Fight With Soulja Boy

Chris Brown has called off his much-hyped boxing match against Soulja Boy.

After Soulja Boy called out Brown for not signing the contract, the singer has now emerged with his own side of the story explaining why he’s backing away from the duel.

“It was a legit thing on a positive scale,” Brown says in an Instagram video. “All the wrong people got in the way — the middle men, the homies so to speak — got in the way because they want to get a piece of the pie.”

Brown also took a moment to address reports that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has filed a restraining order against him.

“Make sure ya’ll don’t be listening to all this bullsh*t,” he advises. “Whatever them people on the other side doing, let them do what they doin’. I don’t know what the f*ck they talking about.”

As far as his fight being called off, this has prevented Black folks from falling behind on the “Black Progress Chart” that Chris Rock created more than 20 years ago.