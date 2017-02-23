FuturesAngels: Meet The 3 Baddies From Future’s “Draco” Video [PHOTOS]

Future‘s latest video for the track “Draco” from his fifth studio album, FUTURE, hit the Internets this week and turned heads for its over-the-top visuals. While Future Hendrix definitely made the most of the moment, a trio of women that co-starred in the video also stood out for all the right reasons.

Mahogany Jones, Yi Minx, and Angelic are the three vixens dubbed #FuturesAngels by casting director Kay Clark.

The models played the role of vicious assassins in “Draco,” who all took out a series of victims in some pretty gruesome ways while looking sexy as hell doing so. There’s not much info out there about Future’s Angels, but who care? You’re here for the photos just like the rest of us.

Check out our latest Bangin Candy additions in Yi Minx, Angelic and Mahogany Jones.

—

Photo: screen cap

