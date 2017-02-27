Tru Life & Jim Jones Officially Squash Beef

Jim Jones’ drama with Cam’ron may be far from over but as far as his decade-long feud with Tru Life is concerned, that’s officially in the rearview mirror.

Tru Life posted a pic of himself with Jim Jones and a few other friends at the Roc Nation offices with a caption that read “No caption needed.”

At its height, the drama between Jim Jones and Tru Life was the kind of stuff that helped move street DVD’s like weight and kept the block hot with talk about the former having his $10k gold cables taken by Life and his peoples.

Some Hip-Hop fans even believe that Tru Life’s disdain for Jim Jones is what led to Jay-Z signing the former Ghetto Inmate to his Roc La Familia imprint as Jigga was also beefing with Jones at the time.

But before he could experience the full benefits of riding alongside Jay-Z in the music industry, Tru Life caught a case and ended up doing an eight-year bid for the fatal stabbing of Christopher Guerrero in 2009.

Since getting out Tru Life has been getting on his grown man ish and has squashed his beef with Prodigy and now Jim Jones.

Hopefully, the 6 Borough rapper has another Hip-Hop hot streak left in him before it’s all said and done.

—

Photo: Instagram