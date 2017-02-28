Listen To Kanye West’s 17-Minute Remix Of The-Dream’s “Bed” [STREAM]

Kanye West returned to Soundcloud to drop a 17-minute version of the 2007 hit “Bed.”

“BED YEEZY SEASON 5 (FT. THE DREAM)” premiered during West’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show. The track was created by West and The Life of Pablo collaborator DJDS.

The track is a revamp of R&B singer J. Holiday’s Grammy-nominated hit “Bed” that was produced and co-written by The-Dream. History states the track was originally meant for Chris Brown. Upon its release, the song would go on to be remixed multiple times in different languages by everyone from Ludacris to Ja Rule to Chingy. Yep, Chingy.

Photo: WENN.com