DMX, Eve, The Lox To Headline Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert In Brooklyn

Ruff Ryders, the label and crew that brought us DMX, Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz and others are coming back together for a reunion show in Brooklyn in April.

We checked our clocks and yes it’s true. It has been 20 years since we first heard DMX bark on a track and open the door for the rest of his Ruff Ryders crew to rip and run down the street. To celebrate two decades in the game, the label and crew are doing a one-night-only [for now] Ruff Ryders and Friends show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

X, Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz and Drag-On are on the bill. The “friends” have not been revealed and the names are likely to be a surprise at the show. But having worked with everyone ranging from Jay Z to Juvenile expect the “friends” list to be start studded. The flyer advertising the show also suggests that there will be a tour to follow, but no future dates have been revealed.

If you missed out on the Bad Boy Reunion tour, this is probably the next best thing to it, unless a Roc-A-Fella reunion miraculously comes together.

The show goes down Friday, April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3. They can be bought here.

Photo: WENN.com