Joey Bada$$ Reveals All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ Track Listing

Joey Bada$$’s star has really begun to shine as of late, so much so that fans didn’t give him the royal slander when he suggested that he was already a better rapper than Tupac.

After recently releasing a politically charged cut in “Land Of The Free,” the Brooklyn rapper is now unveiling the track list for his upcoming sophomore album, AllAmeriKKKan Bada$$.

The album is to be 12 cuts deep and will feature some real intriguing duets courtesy of ScHoolboy Q, Styles P, and J. Cole just to name a few.

We’re not sure what to expect from Joey Bada$$’s forthcoming project but if his first single, album title, and album songs indicate anything, it’s that this album could very well be the soundtrack to the resistance in today’s social-political climate.

All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ drops on April 7.

