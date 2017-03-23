Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album With “IV” Instagram Post

Kendrick Lamar has been in the studio working on his next album, and he may have dropped a hint about it on social media.

Lamar, who isn’t very active on Instagram compared to his other TDE teammates, just posted perhaps the most newsworthy photo he’s had since going to the White House.

The Compton rapper posted the number four in roman numerals.

What could this vague post with no caption mean? Well, most are thinking that it means that his fourth studio album is on the way.

Unlike Drake and so many others, Kendrick has never been known to leave a months-long trail of social media morsels all the way up to the release date. If he’s bothering to post a hint, that must mean that it’s damn near finished and ready to go. But notice, he did himself a favor by not posting a release date or a “coming soon” quote. Fans would really go rabid then.

In an interview with the New York Times earlier this year, Kendrick spoke on the direction that he’s going in with the new music. He’s said that he’s focusing more on God than politics.

“I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore,” he said. “We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.” He later added, “Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”

Photo: WENN.com