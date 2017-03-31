Dr. Dre Joins Los Angeles 2024 Olympic Bid Team

Dr. Dre’s money is very different.

Today it was announced that a coalition of the willing and wealthiest people in Los Angeles are teaming together to try and bring the Olympic games to La La Land in in 2024. They are going by the name LA 2024.

Per the committee’s official website, the team is comprised of “117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games Plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond.”

Among them are Magic Johnson, David Geffen, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss as well as an assortment of owners, presidents and CEOs of organizations like the Los Angeles Clippers, San Francisco Giants, AEG and Disney.

Also included is the man who produced “Fuck The Police” and the world smoking “the Chronic,” Dr. Dre.

Dre entered a new world when he sold his Beats By Dre headphone line to Apple for $3 billion and this is proof of the level he’s operating on now.

Los Angeles is currently in a tight competition with Paris to host the Olympics.

