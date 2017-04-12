Louis Farrakhan “Honored” To Meet The “Powerful” Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar linked up with Min. Louis Farrakhan. It seems like the Minister was the one who may have been a little starstruck, though.

“I was very honored to meet and talk with my powerful brother and Hip-Hop artist Kendrick Lamar. The Cultural Revolution is On,” wrote Farrakhan in an Instagram post he shared on Tuesday (April 11).

In another photo, he added, “The artistic community has historically been in the vanguard of social change.”

We see/read no lies there.

How influential is Kendrick? His DAMN album cover has already become a meme.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album is out April 14.

Check out more of K-Dot and the Minister below and on the flip.

