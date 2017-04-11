Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Title Is DAMN. And The Cover Is An Instant Meme

Damn. Kendrick Lamar has finally revealed the tracklist and title to his highly-anticipated follow up to To Pimp A Butterfly.

Kendrick keeps it simple and to the point this time around. Unlike his pervious album covers, this one does not feature any symbolic table collage, white mini van or group of hoodsters posted up outside of the White House. Nope, this time it’s just him looking sweaty and worn out, a feeling that many Americans might be feeling right now. With “DAMN.” plastered above his head in big bold red letters, the cover give you the idea that Kendrick himself has been worn out by the fame and expectations he lives with now, on top of going through life in 2017 with the rest of us. The cover looks like ready to become an instant meme.

He also released the final and official tracklisting that only has two features, but boast two of the biggest names in music history; Rihanna and U2. So much for that star-studded leak that had everybody from Kanye West to Andre 3000 on it. The tracklist itself is comprised of one word song titles ending with one that takes after his last name, “Duckworth.”

After giving us so many complex themes and ideas with his prior music, it looks like Kendrick is going to be coming very direct this time around. The fact that he has his face on the cover is a bit of a feat too. He hasn’t put his face on the cover of any of his mixtape or albums since 2009’s The Kendrick Lamar EP.

DAMN. is scheduled to drop this Friday, April 14.