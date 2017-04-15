Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir Set A Wedding Date, Guess What Day It Is

Gucci Mane‘s queen-t0-be Keyshia Ka’Oir has revealed their wedding date. Surprise, it’s the date everyone expected.

They are getting married on October 17, 2017 at 10:17 in the morning. Ka’Oir shared the news on Twitter.

10:17 am 10/17/17 — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) April 14, 2017

1017 is the number and brand that Gucci Mane has become synonymous with for the better part of the last decade. Rap fans recognize it from his 1017 Brick Squad label that brought the world Waka Flocka Flame OJ Da Juiceman or the numerous times he’s shouted the number out on record. The inspiration for the number comes from the address of his favorite uncle’s house in Bessemer, Ala.

Gucci and Ka’Oir’s relationship has been an event from the day Gucci was released from prison last year. Through social media we’ve seen everything from Ka’Oir picking Gucci up from prison to the day he proposed to her at an Atlanta Hawks game. The wedding will be one month after Gucci’s autobiography hits stores as well.

Photo: WENN.com