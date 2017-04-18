Freddie Gibbs Explains How A Former Friend Got Him Charged With Rape

Freddie Gibbs is starting to open up about the rape charges he was facing last year and his acquittal.

Freddie Gibbs‘ life and career came to a screeching halt last summer when he was falsely accused of rape in Austria. Fortunately, the truth came to light and he was found not guilty of all charges and returned back home. But another truth that was revealed was the character of the people he was hanging with.

He made mention of the revelation on his song “Homesick,” the final track on his latest album You Only Live 2wice. Now he is speaking in more detail about what happened to land him in that situation. In an interview with Complex, Gibbs says that a friend of his is the one who had sexual contact with the accuser, not him.

“I didn’t touch ‘em,” he said. “I didn’t have any type of sexual or intimate contact with these females whatsoever, so for him to put something on my name as heinous as rape is just—it’s outlandish.”

He also opened up about clearing up his name and getting his career back on track in the aftermath. Believe it or not, there are people who believe Freddie bought his freedom instead of proving it.

Per Complex:

“A lot of people were scared to deal with me because they didn’t know what was gonna be the outcome of the situation. When somebody accuses somebody of that, it’s just like “whoa, sh*t, well did he do it?” So even though I was acquitted of all charges, I found myself having to explain myself since I got out. I have to tell people, I have to explain the story. I wish I could just give it to you on DVD. But I gotta tell everybody look, this sh*t did not happen this way, I didn’t buy my way out of this, I didn’t pay to get acquitted. Man, I got acquitted because I actually did not do this. I just gotta get my name back. I feel like a lot of people backed off of me because of this sh*t and that was kind of f**ked up. Luckily, by the grace of God and my fans they still support me and they still love me because they know my character. But I had a lot of people—I ain’t gonna say no names, but it was a lot of people that was sayin’ oh yeah ‘free Freddie Gibbs’ and blah blah blah, but then when I came home it was like ‘oh, whatever.’ I feel like a lot of people in hip-hop and sh*t, they just want to be part of a moment. But then it’s business as usual. But when you in a situation everybody wanna post sh*t on Instagram—none of these people called me, I ain’t get support like that. The people that supported me, I know who they are. So it’s a lot of fake sh*t going on with that situation.”

Gibbs is currently on tour. Check out the dates below.