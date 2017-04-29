DMX Reportedly Checked Himself Into Rehab

DMX has reportedly checked himself into rehab in Southern California.

The move comes days after DMX canceled three shows in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, and San Diego due to a “medical emergency.”

TMZ reports that he made the decision to check himself into rehab with encouragement from his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, and manager, Pat Gallo. It is being reported that X felt that he was going to “a dark place” and wanted to change the course.

Gallo issued a statement to fans that were disappointed that X had to cancel his shows.

“It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer,” Gallo said. “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”

It has not been revealed if X checked himself in for drug or alcohol related reasons.

The last time X was on stage was at the Ruff Ryders reunion concert in New York City at the Barclays Center. Fans in attendance posted video of his set where X struggled to perform.

Photo: WENN.com