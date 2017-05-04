Big Boi On Outkast Biopic: “It’s Time To Do It…It’s Coming!”

Big Boi says an Outkast biopic movie could be coming sooner than we think.

As Big Boi prepares to release his third solo album Boomiverse sometime this Spring, he’s also letting the cat out of the bag about a potential Outkast movie. In an interview with HipHopDX, Daddy Fat Sax said that a ‘Kast biopic has been talked about by both him and Dre. He even says he has an idea of who he wants to direct it and who should portray him.

Per DX:

DX: With the success of Straight Outta Compton and the buzz behind All Eyez On Me, has there been any talk among you guys of an Outkast biopic? Big Boi: Me and [Andre 3000] just spoke about it last week when I was in New York. I think he might have been taking a couple meetings talking to people and then I got a couple of people in mind that I’ma talk to, one of them being Lee Daniels who I just did the TV show Star with so yeah all that’s coming and we just know it’s time to do it. It’s coming! DX: If you have a choice of anyone who would you want to play you? Big Boi: Sh*t, I don’t know, maybe one of my sons could do it cause they look exactly like me and they know all the words to all the raps so they probably could pull it off, and they know me so I may have to do the Cube move and pick one of my sons to play me.

Do you think the Outkast story is strong enough for a feature film?

Outkast does have a resume of film work already. Both of them starred in their own film, 2006’s Idlewild. Each of them have also acted on the solo tip. Big has been in ATL and Who’s Your Caddy while Dre has appeared in Four Brothers, Be Cool, Battle In Seattle and has portrayed Jimi Hendrix.

Photo: WENN.com