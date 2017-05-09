Lupe Fiasco Trolled Atlantic Records With Drogas Light Album?

Lupe Fiasco‘s long-running beef with Atlantic Records has been known to most fans of the Chicago rapper. While onstage in Seattle, Washington recently, Lu admitted that his latest project, Drogas Light, was an album full of older cuts underneath his full creative ability while promising his next project will be his best one yet.

As reported by DJ Booth, Lupe Fiasco’s explanation to Drogas Light that it was compiled of older songs and was his last sendoff from his contract from Atlantic. The outlet notes that Lupe said he was no longer signed to Atlantic after the release of 2015’s Tetsuo & Youth, but he had to drop his sixth album project to satisfy his contract obligations.

From DJ Booth:

Around Lasers, I knew there was going to be some bullsh*t. So, I was like, you know what? I will never, ever, ever, as long as I’m on this label, give this label my heart. What I truly believe and what I really feel. Cause I feel like when you work for somebody, they have to show you some love back; show that they deserve your worth. So, since Lasers, I’ve never really put my all into a project because I feel like Atlantic doesn’t deserve it. So I took an L.

However, Lupe responded to a Hip-Hop-N-More story saying that Drogas Light was not a revenge ploy but instead him just holding back for a bigger project.

“Not true. I just haven’t put my full creative heart into anything connected 2 Atlantic since they f*cked me after The Cool. I been saving up,” said Lupe in a now-deleted tweet to the website’s Twitter account sharing the story.

Whatever the case, Lupe promises that his seventh studio record, Drogas Wave, will be his best yet. Stay tuned.

