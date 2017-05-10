Irv Gotti Announces He’s Bringing Back Murder Inc. Records

Irv Gotti took to his IG page to announce that he plans on bringing back what was once one of the most successful Hip-Hop labels in the rap game.

Gotti made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Oh and by the way!! I’m about to RE LAUNCH MURDER INC RECORDS!! I got some new artist. New music. Same f*cking MOVEMENT! The Worlds Most Talented Record Label. Everyone had a lot of fun. While I had to re group from the Feds coming after me. Had to plot and plan and fall back while I watched everyone else eat. I watched gracefully. I applauded and congratulated everyone who deserved it. Never one bone of hate in my body. I love to see my n*ggas win and eat. BUT ITS MY TURN NOW!! My Money is right. And I’m back!! Major Announcements Coming Soon. Who Murder Inc will be partnered with. And what Artist I am f*cking with!!”

The way things are going right now we wouldn’t be surprised if Murder Inc was partnering with Roc Nation for their big comeback. Truth be told as long as this secret partner isn’t Fyre then things should be okay for them.

For those Millennials who don’t remember, Murder Inc. was a Hip-Hop label that not only stood out in the golden era of the 90’s and early 00’s in which Hip-Hop Record labels were fighting for music supremacy, it straight dominated the music scene with the product it was putting out.

Murder Inc. made Ja Rule a superstar [before he resorted to throwing bootleg festivals to make a living], turned Ashanti into the object of many a men’s affection, and was close to signing Hip-Hop heavyweight Nas himself before the Queensbridge King mysteriously disappeared on Irv Gotti according to Irv himself.

But as well all know, nothing gold can stay, and once 50 Cent [who suffered nine shots at the hands of alleged Murder Inc. associates] became an emerging superstar he became the catalyst behind the smear campaign of Murder Inc. and it’s artists which led to a Shady/Aftermath vs. Murder Inc. drama and the rest became Hip-Hop history.

No word on which artists Irv will be working with or bring back, but now that Irv has decided to bring back the embattled record label expect 50 to throw in his two cents sooner rather than later.

