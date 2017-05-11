Frank Ocean Cancels Another Festival Performance, Fans Concerned

What’s going on with Frank Ocean? The singer and songwriter canceled yet another festival performance, the second in a weeks time. Fans of Ocean are naturally concerned and the singer’s camp hasn’t given much of a reason beyond issues with production of the sets.

Just last week, Ocean pulled out of the Sasquatch! Festival in Washington state citing production issues outside of his control. Today, Ocean’s team put the blame on the same issues that sparked the earlier cancellation of the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

NME reports:

Ocean has now been forced to cancel a second US festival headline slot due to the same “production delays”. His forthcoming live appearance at Hangout festival in Alabama – which was set to take place next weekend (May 19-21) – has now been cancelled, with Phoenix booked to replace Ocean on the bill.

Across social media, fans are wondering what could be at the root of the cancellations and some are legitimately angry about it. We’ve collected a few reactions from Twitter below and on the following pages.

frank ocean just cancelled his appearance at Hangout Festival. what the hell is going on?? 😳 — nick lowery (@centuries0fdamn) May 11, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »