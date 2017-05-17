Watch Gucci Mane And Zaytoven’s Throwback Piano Bar Performance For RBMA [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane and Zaytoven took Trap music to new heights Tuesday night in New York City. The hitmaking duo performed inside of piano bar at the Red Bull Music Academy Festival.

Ever since we got treated to seeing Gucci and Zay perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk, the thought of them doing every show like that hasn’t escaped our brains. Luckily, Red Bull got the two of them to recreate that magic at an actual piano bar and for more than just a few minutes.

“This right here is, different,” said Gucci when greeting the crowd before starting the first song.

Gucci kicked off the set with “St. Brick” from his The Return Of East Atlanta Santa album. “I feel like one of the Temptations up here,” he said to a round of laughter.

For the next 30-plus minutes, Gucci and Zay performed some of their most memorable songs together as well as some tracks that Gucci had recorded with other producers like Mike Will Made It.

While there were plenty of highlights like seeing Zaytoven sing the hook to “So Icy,” the best moment came at the end of the night when Zay announced that they were about to perform his favorite Gucci track ever, “First Day Out.” For this track, they silenced the backing tracks that they used all night and just used the piano and the mic.

Gucci still looked a little nervous on stage, as he usually does at his shows, but Zay stole the show from sitting in the back and doing unimaginable things to that piano. Watch for yourself below.

