Downgrade Stunna: Birdman Selling Miami Mansion For $20M

Birdman is looking to get rid of his nest. The Cash Money CEO is putting his lavish Miami mansion on the market for $20 million.

Birdman originally bought the home from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $14.25 million back in 2011 and spent extra millions renovating it.

As far as what is included in the home, real estate website The Real Deal writes:

Records show the seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom house sits on a 0.7-acre lot. The property includes about 100 feet of water frontage with a dock for a 100-foot yacht, a volleyball court, movie theater, chef’s kitchen, two wine cellars, a pool, and a summer kitchen with a pizza oven, Harris said. Williams upgraded the master bedroom by combining three bedrooms on the top floor and it now spans about 3,500 square feet.

But wait, there’s more. The house also has a four-door garage and a two-door garage. Yes, you read that right. The mansion is also home the “million dollar mattress” that Birdman sleeps on, as well as the golden toilet we saw on Instagram.

Listing agent Brett Harris says that the #1 Stunna is looking to downgrade.

“It’s too much home for him,” he told The Real Deal. “We’re actively pursuing other properties [in South Florida] for him now.”

Birdman’s home has been looking shaky as of late. His label is currently facing a lawsuit from its biggest and former star Lil Wayne.

The house itself has a history as well. It is the same mansion that producer Scott Storch lost to foreclosure back in 2010.

Photo: WENN.com