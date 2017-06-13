Damian Marley Confirms Jay Z Is Working On New Music

Damian Marley isn’t the first source you think of for Jay Z news, but he says Jigga is working on new music.

In an interview with Billboard, the 39-year old reggae artist, and Tidal co-owner, said that Jay Z was in Jamaica recently and the two of them hit the studio together to work.

“We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place,” he said. “Well, I did some work with him for some stuff that he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out. We’ve never done any musical work together. So that was a joy to finally work together musically.”

This Jay Z album, or the idea is shaping up to be interesting. With Marley already seeming to be in the fold, this means his contribution could be on the same project as one that possibly has Zaytoven beats on it as well.

Roc Nation signee Vic Mensa also said that he “might” have heard some new Jay Z as well.

While we all wait to see if “4:44” will have anything to do with the Jay album, this is an interesting development to hear.

Photo: WENN.com