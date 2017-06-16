Jay Z Thanks Obama And Every Artists Who Inspired Him On Twitter, Swears He’s Not Drunk

Jay Z isn’t very active on social media, but Thursday night he let off a barrage of tweets shouting out every rapper, friend, and former foe who’s ever inspired him.

Jay Z was recently inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame, practically cementing his place as the G.O.A.T. in rap music. Back when the news first broke, he insisted that the award was not just about him, but that it was a win for the entire culture.

By the way, this is a win for US. I remember when rap was said to be a fad . We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) February 22, 2017

Now that he’s officially in, Jay thanked every rapper he could remember for inspiring his journey so far. Among them were legends, past collaborators, former label mates, artists that he’s put on and even a couple of past enemies.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Too many ..Fab , black people really magic . Mac Miller nice too though . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

He also included a video of Barack Obama congratulating him on his accomplishment.