Jay Z Thanks Obama And Every Artists Who Inspired Him On Twitter, Swears He’s Not Drunk

Jay Z isn’t very active on social media, but Thursday night he let off a barrage of tweets shouting out every rapper, friend, and former foe who’s ever inspired him.
Jay Z was recently inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame, practically cementing his place as the G.O.A.T. in rap music. Back when the news first broke, he insisted that the award was not just about him, but that it was a win for the entire culture.
Now that he’s officially in, Jay thanked every rapper he could remember for inspiring his journey so far. Among them were legends, past collaborators, former label mates, artists that he’s put on and even a couple of past enemies.
He also included a video of Barack Obama congratulating him on his accomplishment.
