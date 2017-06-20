Ice Cube Is Making A Movie About Dock Ellis’ LSD No-Hitter Game

Ice Cube has signed on to produce a film on former Major League Baseball pitcher Dock Ellis who once pitched a no-hitter while high on LSD.

Cube will be producing the film through his CubeVision company and his son O’Shea Jackson, Jr. will be playing Ellis.

Deadline reports:

Dock is the first project to come from Cube Vision’s strategic partnership with AID Partners, a media investment company founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Kelvin Wu that calls for Cube Vision to develop its own slate, hire its own screenwriters and then bring fully developed projects to studios. The role of Dock Ellis is also a meaty one to play for Jackson Jr. The ball player was a colorful character — a highly competitive loudmouth who suffered no fools and called out racism when he experienced it. For instance, when he wore curlers in his hair at a workout, he was forbidden to do so ever again by the MLB Commissioner. Although he complied, he was quick to point out the hypocrisy as the MLB allowed a white player to wear a bad, shoulder-length toupee at the same time.

The Dock Ellis story has been told many times before as the actual game happened 47 years ago. Interest in the story grew new legs when a documentary on Ellis’ life surfaced on Netflix in 2015 and became popular. While Ellis will always be known for his drug-induced feat, he spent much of his later years mentoring convicts and drug addicts, helping them turn their lives around. Ellis died in 2008.

To familiarize yourself with the story, check out this animated short that introduced many people to it for the first time.

Photo: WENN.com