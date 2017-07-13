Big Sean Shows Off The Puma Clyde Signature [Photos]

These days rappers and singers are getting sneaker deals like they got drafted by record labels in a Hip-Hop lottery or something. Big Sean has become the latest Hip-Hop star to get his own sneaker brand deal as Puma has added the Detroit rapper as its new Creative Collaborator and Global Ambassador.

The Big D rapper joins a celebrity lineup that includes the fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt, fellow culture artist Rihanna and reviled culture vulture Kylie Jenner.

The Big Sean/Puma collection is slated to release in Spring of 2018 but until then he’ll be rocking some classic Puma apparel such as the Suede, Clyde and T7 Track suit. For his commitment to the brand, Puma will be sponsoring Big Sean’s I Decided tour this summer.

Will you be checking for Big Sean’s collection when it drops next year? Let us know. Peep the PUMA Clyde Signature below and on the flip.

