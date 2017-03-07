PUMA Names Big Sean Creative Collaborator and Global Ambassador

Recently, it was revealed that Big Sean left adidas to rep PUMA. Today (March 7), the brand announced that the Detroit rapper has been officially named a “Creative Collaborator” and “Global Ambassador.”

As part of the union, Sean will be working with PUMA’s design team to create a collection that will be released in Spring 2018.

Also, the “Blessings” rapper will be the face of a forthcoming PUMA Classic campaigning launching this summer. Until then, Sean will be seen sporting the brands Classics line that included the PUMA Suede and Clyde shoe models and tracksuits.

“We are thrilled to have Big Sean on board,” said Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director for Brand Marketing, via a press statement. “Anyone who’s followed him throughout his career will know that his talent goes beyond music. His passion for creativity and individuality is very strong. We’ve already kicked off the design process with Sean and we’re glad to see a fusion of his unique style and PUMA’s sports heritage coming through. We’re very pleased to welcome Sean to the PUMA family.”

PUMA will also be a brand sponsor of Big Sean’s upcoming I Decided tour.

Sean joins a roster that already included Rihanna, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Meek Mill and The Weeknd.

See photos of Sean in some custom-made PUMA gear below and on the flip.

Photos: PUMA

