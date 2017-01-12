Big Sean Leaves adidas, Signs With Puma

Big Sean lives up to his new single’s title and made some “Moves” from longtime partner adidas over to Puma.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Detroit-rapper has walked away from his partnership with the Three Stripes and slyly announced his new one with Puma by rocking a pair in his “Moves” video.

During his time with adidas Sean released three sneakers which included two jewelry-laced Pro Model sneakers and one Attitude silhouettes. Sean also used the partnership to open up a recording studio in Detroit. Sean was also accompanied by his G.O.O.D. Music partners Kanye West and Pusha T who have both released sneakers with adidas.

Now that he has joined Puma, he will be included on an artist/collaborator roster that also has Rihanna, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Meek Mill and The Weeknd as an ambassador.

With Sean’s new album I Decided set to drop at the top of February and a tour starting shortly after, expect more details about his new deal to surface soon.

Photo: WENN.com